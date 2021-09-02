HELLDRIFTER Drop New Song "Feed The Fire"

"Feed The Fire" is the first single taken off the upcoming album: Lord Of Damnation from the German death metal unit Helldrifter. The album will be released on October 29th via Blood Blast Distribution. It was recorded in 2020 at the HardDriveSound Studios in their hometown Stuttgart and was mastered by US mastering engineer Joel Grind.

The song is a four-minute death thrasher, making it the perfect opener for their upcoming record. A humorously lyrical take on the cliches of the metal scene with tight riffing and a war-themed lyrical video to unleash the flames on all fronts.

The single is available via Blood Blast Distribution on all digital distribution platforms.