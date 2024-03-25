HELLHAMMER Performed By Tom Gabriel Warrior's TRIUMPH OF DEATH - Australian Tour Tickets On Sale Now

Hardline Media are beyond pleased to present the music of Hellhammer, performed by Tom Gabriel Warrior’s Triumph Of Death, live in Australia, this August.

The impact of Swiss extreme metal forefathers Hellhammer is one that still resonates around the global metal scene today, such was their influence on the early extreme, death, and black metal genres. In the 40 years that have passed since their humble beginnings in Nurensdorf, Switzerland, in May 1982, they have gained a mythically iconic status despite existing for a mere two years. However the band left a highly influential body of work behind, including the three demos Death Fiend, Satanic Rites and Triumph Of Death (all re-released in 2008 as the Demon Entrails demo retrospective), the seminal Apocalyptic Raids EP, and two tracks from the legendary Death Metal compilation. In light of this legacy, it is almost inconceivable that Hellhammer never performed this music on stage.

Celtic Frost, the successor group formed by Hellhammer founding member Tom Gabriel Warrior and former Hellhammer bassist Martin Eric Ain, would sporadically play a Hellhammer song or two, and Warrior’s current band, Triptykon, have played the occasional Hellhammer song live, but the vast body of Hellhammer's work remained unperformed, until the inception of Triumph Of Death.

In 2019 Tom Gabriel Warrior stated: "Hellhammer will never return and will never be reformed. It is absolutely impossible to reform a band so closely linked to a very specific and unique period in time. But Hellhammer's music exists, and it is an extremely important part of my life's path. And I would like to play it onstage before my demise."

Australian tour dates:

August

14 - Canberra - The Basement

15 - Sydney - Factory

16 - Brisbane - The Zoo

17 - Melbourne - Croxton

18 - Adelaide - The Gov

Tickets and further info here.

Triumph Of Death lineup:

Tom Gabriel Warrior - voice/guitar

André Mathieu - guitar/vocals

Jamie Lee Cussigh - bass

Tim Iso Wey – drums