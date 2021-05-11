HELLOWEEN - A Songwriter's Mind: KAI HANSEN On "Skyfall" - "The Story Doesn't Really End There" (Video)

German metal legends, Helloween, have released the new video below, in which guitarist Kai Hansen reflects on the music and lyrics of the epic single, "Skyfall", taken from the upcoming and self-titled new album, Helloween, out June 18.

Forget Helloween - Here comes Helloween. This is the beginning of a new time calculation: Please stick together!

This was the ardent wish of thousands of fans calling out to Andi Deris, Michael Kiske, Michael Weikath, Kai Hansen, Markus Grosskopf, Sascha Gerstner and Dani Löble during the Pumpkins United World Tour - and their dream has come true! With the upcoming album, simply titled Helloween, the band opens a new chapter after 35 years of a glorious career. The future of one of the most influential German metal bands from now on will feature three singers. Originally planned for the live performances only, it was the birth of a unique seven-piece metal alliance.

Dani Löble comments, "This record is the coronation of the Pumpkins United journey! Still, until today I am fascinated by the different character traits and facets of the Helloween history. Per example the legendary voices of Michi, Andi and Kai. To enjoy them now together on one record, under one flag is the ultimate Helloween experience."

It is therefore not surprising that the pre-release single "Skyfall", a 12-minute epos written by Kai Hansen, has the long yearned 'Keeper-vibe' - even if the long player can by no means be limited to it. "Skyfall" implies the musical arch which will be loved by fans of every era. This first album of a new age is taking the fans from unforgettable memories of the fifteen studio records and four live CD’s to new adventures.

"Skyfall" begins with a bang. The epic track describes an alien landing on earth and a dramatic chase while Kiske, Deris and Hansen duel with each other in a breathtaking manner and create a vocal broadband adventure. Produced by Martin Häusler, it is the most elaborate video clip in the history of the band; shown with 3-D animation and having a cinematic look, this video is a real high end experience.

The base of this milestone album was already erected in the studio: using the original drum kit of Ingo Schwichtenberg, the recording was done with the same modulators at the Hamburg HOME studios where back then Master Of The Rings, The Time Of The Oath and Better Than Raw were recorded. Completely analog and under the eyes of long term producer Charlie Bauerfeind and co-producer Dennis Ward, the United impact travelled to New York and got the final mix in the Valhalla Studios of Ronald Prent (Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Rammstein).

"After 30 years with the different line ups of the band I really thought I was well prepared for another extreme challenge, but I was wrong! My expectations were highly exceeded in every way with this super-sized creativity package,” comments Bauerfeind.

Besides all musical competence, it is also the special enthusiasm that defines Helloween. Michael Weikath characterizes in his own way: "It is the incomprehensible encounter of seven musicians who are working as friends and even family and created something that no one would have thought it could be possible. It is like awaking from a sleep but still being in an incredible dream."

Returnee Kai Hansen reflects: "Being in the studio with my old companions after 30 years was very emotional for me. But at the same time it was a completely different experience with the 'new' boys. The collaboration of different songwriters and strong characters made the album very special: a unique mix with reminiscences from all chapters of the band’s history. Helloween is a big part of my life and I am looking forward to celebrating the songs live for and with our fans“! From another perspective Markus Grosskopf agrees: "For me, being one of the last ‘survivors‘ who played every note from the beginning, it was a fantastic experience and a very emotional process. I think everyone can hear it on this album. I love it."

With all this brand new material an album has been created, an album that is set apart from the digital mainstream and showing the essence of the band was never more solid. This is the beginning of something big – here comes Helloween.

Helloween have launched the pre-order for the new record. Head here to order in your format of choice.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Best Time"

"Mass Pollution"

"Angels"

"Rise Without Chains"

"Indestructible"

"Robot King"

"Cyanide"

"Down In The Dumps"

"Orbit"

"Skyfall"

"Skyfall" video:

HammerFall will join Helloween on their postponed European tour in 2022. Swedish and German Steel unites to the United Forces Tour 2022!

We all have to stick together to stand and endure this agonizing live music gap and because extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures, Helloween invited their friends from HammerFall to join them on their European tour in order to create a tremendous metal-package together. Both bands will have brand-new albums in their luggage and the European fans will be able to listen to the new songs live for the very first time on the United Forces Tour 2022. The long awaited end of the dry spell is in sight - coming with a double dose in March, April and May 2022 as we have to catch up two years of metal party to get cured from a lot of withdrawal symptoms.

HammerFall singer Joacim Cans: “Helloween is probably the band that influenced me the most growing up and I am extremely psyched about touring together with the guys. For the true metal fan, United Forces 2022 will be the ultimate metal experience. An experience that no one should miss for anything in the world. If there is one tour to experience in 2022, this is the one! Next year the Hammer will fall harder than ever before and every day will be Helloween!”

Helloween’s Andi Deris: “We are `hammered´ to have our friends from HammerFall with us on tour! Back in 2002 the band produced their album “Crimson Thunder” in my studio in Tenerife and we had a lot of fun back then. This mega package is delivering the appropriate metal-spectacle to enter the stage with full power!”

HammerFall’s Oscar Dronjak can hardly wait: "We are so ridiculously excited about this! Not only do we get to go out on tour again after two looooooooong years of stage draught, but we get to do it with a band that we love and was a great inspiration to us in forming HammerFall in the first place. The United Forces Tour will be something truly special, you can count on that!“

For the dry run up front, Helloween is releasing their fantastic new album and with the unification of their three vocalists Kiske, Deris & Hansen the album reminiscences to all eras of the band’s history. This already is a sensation in itself, but also HammerFall is ready to release a brand-new record before the tour starts. A great forerunner to get warmed up for the double load of live power with the ultimate United Forces Tour 2022. And whoever misses the just announced dates was probably never infected by the metal virus.

2022 tour dates:

March

25 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

29 - Talinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda

April

1 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

3 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

4 - Regensburg, Germany - Donau Arena

8 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

9 - Barcelona, Spain - St. Jordi Club

11 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

12 - Kempten, Germany - Black Box

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

15 - Luxemburg, Luxemburg - Rockhal

16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

18 - Katovice, Poland - MCK

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec<

22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2

24 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena

29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress

30 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

May

1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

4 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

5 - London, England - Brixton Academy