HELLOWEEN Debut "Angels" Lyric Video
August 27, 2021, 30 minutes ago
Helloween recently released their new self-titled album, Helloween, via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band launches a lyric video for the song "Angels", which can be found below.
Head here to order Helloween in your format of choice.
Tracklisting:
"Out For The Glory"
"Fear Of The Fallen"
"Best Time"
"Mass Pollution"
"Angels"
"Rise Without Chains"
"Indestructible"
"Robot King"
"Cyanide"
"Down In The Dumps"
"Orbit"
"Skyfall"
Bonus tracks Mediabook & Vinyl:
"Golden Times"
"Save My Hide"
Bonus tracks Earbook:
"Golden Times"
"Save My Hide"
"Pumpkins United"
"Angels" lyric video:
"Mass Pollution" lyric video:
"Best Time lyric video:
"Fear Of The Fallen" lyric video:
"Skyfall" video:
(Photo - Martin Häusler)