HELLOWEEN Debut "Angels" Lyric Video

Helloween recently released their new self-titled album, Helloween, via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band launches a lyric video for the song "Angels", which can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Best Time"

"Mass Pollution"

"Angels"

"Rise Without Chains"

"Indestructible"

"Robot King"

"Cyanide"

"Down In The Dumps"

"Orbit"

"Skyfall"

Bonus tracks Mediabook & Vinyl:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

Bonus tracks Earbook:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

"Pumpkins United"

"Angels" lyric video:

"Mass Pollution" lyric video:

"Best Time lyric video:

"Fear Of The Fallen" lyric video:

"Skyfall" video:

(Photo - Martin Häusler)