HELLOWEEN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Midalidare Rock 2023 Show Streaming

German metal legends Helloween performed at Midalidare Rock 2023 in Mogilovo, Bulgaria on July 1st. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Skyfall"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Mass Pollution"

"Future World"

"Power"

"I'm Alive"

"Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky"

"Heavy Metal (Is the Law)"

"Forever and One (Neverland)"

- guitar solo -

"Best Time"

"Dr. Stein"

"How Many Tears"

Encore:

"Perfect Gentleman"

"Keeper of the Seven Keys"

Encore 2:

"I Want Out"

Helloween were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame by founder Pat Gesualdo and special guest, Alissa White-Gluz, from Arch Enemy. The Induction took place on May 20th in front of thousands of fans at Terminal 5 in New York City.

"Helloween have helped establish the origins of the power metal genre," says Gesualdo. "We are proud to have Helloween represent the genre and it's fans throughout the world, and to have Alissa White–Gluz join us in the induction as well."

Helloween guitarist Michael Weikath commented: "It´s truly an honor to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame! Being listed next to some of the biggest bands in rock & metal makes us very proud and is rewarding our work as The Ambassadors of Power & Melodic Metal. for the last four decades."

Often referred to as the "Fathers of Power Metal", Helloween has released 16 studio albums, three live albums, three EPs and 30 singles. The German based band have 14 gold and 6 platinum records, and sold over 10 million records worldwide. Helloween are known as one of the "Big Four" of the "Power Metal" genre, along with Blind Guardian, Sabaton, and DragonForce.

The Metal Hall of Fame is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.