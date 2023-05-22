HELLOWEEN Inducted Into The Metal Hall Of Fame (Video)

German metal veterans Helloween were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame by founder Pat Gesualdo and special guest, Alissa White-Gluz, from Arch Enemy. The Induction took place on May 20th in front of thousands of fans at Terminal 5 in New York City.

"Helloween have helped establish the origins of the power metal genre," says Gesualdo. "We are proud to have Helloween represent the genre and it's fans throughout the world, and to have Alissa White–Gluz join us in the induction as well."

Helloween guitarist Michael Weikath commented: "It´s truly an honor to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame! Being listed next to some of the biggest bands in rock & metal makes us very proud and is rewarding our work as The Ambassadors of Power & Melodic Metal. for the last four decades."

Often referred to as the "Fathers of Power Metal", Helloween has released 16 studio albums, three live albums, three EPs and 30 singles. The German based band have 14 gold and 6 platinum records, and sold over 10 million records worldwide. Helloween are known as one of the "Big Four" of the "Power Metal" genre, along with Blind Guardian, Sabaton, and DragonForce.

The Metal Hall of Fame is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Helloween are currently on tour in the US and Canada as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall.

The trek commenced on May 13 in Dallas, Texas and winds its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3 in San Francisco, California.

Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band’s legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for US and Canadian audiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield