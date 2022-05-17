HELLOWEEN Launch Trailer For Upcoming "Best Time" Music Video Featuring Cameo From ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ

Helloween will release a special vinyl single, titled “Best Time”, via Atomic Fire on May 20. The single features a 2022 remix of its title track on side A as well as an exclusive alternative vocal remix of the song on side B. Pre-order at this location.

The new and soon to be released video for "Best Time", directed by Martin Häusler ("Skyfall"), is an extreme cool 3D-roadmovie and sees the cameo of the Arch Enemy frontwoman, Alissa White-Gluz. Watch a trailer below:

Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

(Photo – Martin Häusler)