HELLOWEEN - New Self-Titled Album Lands In Top 10 In More Than 10 Countries - "Thank You, Pumpkinheads Around The World"

Helloween recently released their new self-titled album, Helloween, via Nuclear Blast. The band has checked in with the following message:

"Our new album, Helloween has now reached top positions worldwide, more than ten Top 10 entries with an incredible number #1 in Germany and Spain, as well as more #1 positions at the physical charts in Sweden, Finland as well as the rock charts in the United Kingdom! THANK YOU, PUMPKINHEADS AROUND THE WORLD!"

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Best Time"

"Mass Pollution"

"Angels"

"Rise Without Chains"

"Indestructible"

"Robot King"

"Cyanide"

"Down In The Dumps"

"Orbit"

"Skyfall"

Bonus tracks Mediabook & Vinyl:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

Bonus tracks Earbook:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

"Pumpkins United"

(Photo - Martin Häusler)