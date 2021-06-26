HELLOWEEN - New Self-Titled Record Enters German Album Charts at #1

Helloween have released their new self-titled album, Helloween, via Nuclear Blast. The band has checked in with the following message:

"Now it's time for happiness: Our new album, Helloween, has entered the official German album charts at the top position - the first time EVER for a Helloween album! Our gratitude and appreciation for all our fans, not only in Germany, but worldwide is beyond words!"

"This album is more than a masterpiece - this album is heavy metal history", says Markus Staiger, CEO of Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH. "It is my lifetime record, the most important one I have ever been involved in. We have fantastic physical products, we did everything we could - without thinking about budgets or limitations. Everyone involved gave 110% and I am so damn’ proud of this album! In my opinion, it is the best one Helloween ever did!"

Helloween recently released their third single, called "Best Time". Lyrically the song by Sascha Gerstner reminds you of the good old days, musically it's convincing with confident Helloween style guitar harmonies and a chorus that stays in your long-term memory after hearing it for the first time.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Best Time"

"Mass Pollution"

"Angels"

"Rise Without Chains"

"Indestructible"

"Robot King"

"Cyanide"

"Down In The Dumps"

"Orbit"

"Skyfall"

Bonus tracks Mediabook & Vinyl:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

Bonus tracks Earbook:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

"Pumpkins United"

But there is even more to come: Join Helloween on their lottery Crack The Riddle. Fans can win two tickets and a meet & greet for every country of the upcoming world tour.

In the artwork of the mediabook, earbook & boxset edition of their self titled album, Helloween have included a game called Crack The Riddle. Fans have to find the solution code throughout the entire booklet to participate. Lottery win is two tickets for a concert of their choice* including a meet and greet with the band! The band will draw a lucky winner for every country of their upcoming world tour! All fans have to do is enter the solution code on helloween.org and keep the fingers crossed!

The lottery begins today with the release of the album Helloween and ends July 31. The lucky winners will be notified via e-mail on Halloween (October 31st, 2021).

On top, every participant of the lottery will receive 10% off the next order in the official Helloween online store www.pumpkins-store.com by using the discount code displayed at the checkout.**

* Does not include any compensation for travel and accommodation

** Offer is valid until July 31st, 2021. Cannot be combined with other offers or previous orders

(Photo - Martin Häusler)