HELLOWEEN - Pro-Shot Tokyo Budokan 2023 Livestream Footage Available

The clips below feature German metal legends, Helloween, performed at the Tokyo Budokan on September 16th, 2023 . The live footage below is taken from a WOWOW network livestream couŕtesy of antere5.

Setlist:

"Skyfall"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Mass Pollution"

"Future World"

"Power"

"Save Us"

"Walls of Jericho"

"Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky"

"Heavy Metal (Is the Law)"

"Forever and One (Neverland)"

- guitar solo - (Sascha Gerstner)

"Best Time"

"Dr. Stein"

"How Many Tears"

Encore:

"Perfect Gentleman"

"Keeper of the Seven Keys"

Encore 2:

- drum solo - (Dani Löble)

"I Want Out"

Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) announces the signing of legendary power metal institution, Helloween, for their upcoming studio album. Since their formation in 1984 and the spectacular reunion in 2017, Helloween are undoubtedly one of the world's outstanding representatives of the genre.

RPM comments on the signing: "It is a true milestone for Reigning Phoenix Music to welcome Helloween to our family of artists. Helloween are not just a band, they epitomize the energy and passion of power metal. Their music has inspired generations, and we are proud to collaborate in order to reach new heights."

Helloween themselves are equally enthusiastic about the new partnership: "Sven Bogner and his team have convinced us with their ideas and enthusiasm. They live and love metal, and this is what connects us - we look forward to be working with them!," explains singer Andi Deris.

The combination of Helloween and Reigning Phoenix Music promises a powerful synergy between one of the world's most influential power metal bands and a label that is passionate about promoting up-and-coming talents as well as established artists. Fans can look forward to thrilling musical experiences and innovative projects. Specifically, Helloween will start working on new material from the summer and are planning to release a new studio album in 2025.

Helloween are:

Michael Kiske - vocals

Andi Deris - vocals

Kai Hansen - guitars, vocals

Michael Weikath - guitars

Sascha Gerstner - guitars

Markus Grosskopf - bass

Daniel Löble - drums