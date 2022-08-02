HELLOWEEN's 2021 Self-Titled Album Certified Gold In Czech Republic; Various Vinyl Reissues Available For Pre-Order

June 2021 saw the release of Helloween's new self-titled studio album. Media and critics were cheering almost breathlessly, but the fans were the ones who catapulted the album straight to #1 in Germany and Spain, into the Top 5 of seven countries and worldwide 15 times into the best of the year album charts. Everybody was united in their opinion: these 12 tracks generated their own genre universe and leave all competitors behind, even after 35 years of band history.

Helloween are now finally touring to present their new songs alongside Swedish templars of steel, HammerFall, around the globe since early May. An extensive journey which saw them also stopping by at Prague's prestigious O2 Arena where they performed for 14,000 crazy pumpkinheads a few weeks ago - and where they were surprised themselves in the form of receiving gold awards for sales of their recent album in the Czech Republic!

Watch the video about this history-charged evening - captured by Markus Dörnberger (www.doernberger.de) - below:

As a special treat for all vinyl collectors and to mark the occasion, various Helloween back catalogue albums but also a few new variants of their now "golden" self-titled record will be released by Atomic Fire on September 30, and can be pre-ordered here.

Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

(Photo - Martin Häusler)