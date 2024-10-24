HELLOWEEN's "Power" Gets Cover Treatment From SIGNUM REGIS; Music Video

Melodic power metal band, Signum Regis, are thrilled to announce the release of their new single, "Power", paying tribute to the German metal legends, Helloween! The cover is available on all digital platforms, and you can also check out an official music video below.

Jota Fortinho of Signum Regis comments: "Helloween, as expected, is one of our biggest influences and when we decided to pay tribute to some of our references, the hit 'Power' immediately came to mind. It is without a doubt one of the greatest classics of heavy metal worldwide and it was extremely fun and nostalgic to record it."

The latest Signum Regis album, Undivided, was released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital in November 2023 via Ulterium Records.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Evergrey) and the epic artwork was created by Uwe Jarling (Grave Digger, Mystic Prophecy). Guests on the album includes guitarists Jimi Cimbala (No Control) and Daniel J. Fries (Affector) and vocalist David Åkesson (Moonlight Agony, Quantice, Symphonity).