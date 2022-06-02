HELLOWEEN's United Forces Tour Kicks Off In England; Recap Video Streaming

Helloween have released the new video below, recapping their United Forces tour launch in the UK.

Says the band: "The pumpgang has landed! We kicked off the United Forces tour 2022 in England - and had a blast! It felt so good to be back on stage, thanks to you crazy pumpkinheads out there! Check out the recap of our London show. And there's A LOT more to come! Check for tour dates across Europe and Latin America and get your tickets now!

Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

Helloween recently released a special vinyl single, “Best Time”, via Atomic Fire. The single features a 2022 remix of its title track on side A as well as an exclusive alternative vocal remix of the song on side B. Order at this location.

The video for "Best Time", directed by Martin Häusler ("Skyfall"), is an extreme cool 3D-roadmovie and sees the cameo of the Arch Enemy frontwoman, Alissa White-Gluz. Watch below:

(Photo – Martin Häusler)