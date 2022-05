HELLOWEEN Share Music Video For "Best Time" Featuring Cameo From ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ

Helloween released a special vinyl single, “Best Time”, via Atomic Fire on May 20. The single features a 2022 remix of its title track on side A as well as an exclusive alternative vocal remix of the song on side B. Order at this location.

The new video for "Best Time", directed by Martin Häusler ("Skyfall"), is an extreme cool 3D-roadmovie and sees the cameo of the Arch Enemy frontwoman, Alissa White-Gluz. Watch below:

Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

(Photo – Martin Häusler)