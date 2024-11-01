HELLOWEEN Share Official Video For "Eagle Fly Free" From Live At Budokan

Get ready to dive headfirst into the electrifying world of Helloween with their new live album Live At Budokan, a colossal release that immortalises their iconic performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan. Dropping on December 13, 2024 through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), this release will be available in a plethora of formats: 2CD-digipak, 3LP vinyl in trifold, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Each version is meticulously crafted to suit the metal community’s diverse tastes, ensuring every fan can relive the raw, unfiltered energy of Helloween. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

The band has released a high-octane rendition of their timeless classic, "Eagle Fly Free", which captures the unmistakable chemistry between the band and the spirited Japanese audience at Tokyo’s Budokan, elevating the track to an entirely new level.

Stream the single here, check out the official live vidseo below.

Lead vocalist Michael Kiske described the show as "surreal, with the electrifying fan energy creating a magical atmosphere." Bassist Markus Grosskopf spoke of the venue's profound personal and historical significance, expressing how humbling and inspiring it was to perform in a place that shaped their own musical journeys.

The live recording's technical brilliance is another highlight. With 29 cameras capturing every nuance, the production team ensured that each moment of the concert is preserved in stunning detail. This attention to detail means the Blu-ray and DVD versions offer an immersive viewing experience, making fans feel like they are right there in the front row.

Tracklist:

"Orbit

"Skyfall

"Eagle Fly Free

"Mass Polution

"Future World

"Power

"Save Us

"Kai's Medley" ("Walls Of Jericho / Metal Invaders / Victim Of Fate / Gorgar / Ride The Sky / Heavy Metal Is The Law")

"Forever And One (Neverland)

"Best Time

"Dr. Stein

"How Many Tears

"Perfect Gentleman

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys

"I Want Out"

"Best Time"

Helloween are:

Michael Kiske | vocals

Andi Deris | vocals

Kai Hansen | guitars, vocals

Michael Weikath | guitars

Sascha Gerstner | guitars

Markus Grosskopf | bass

Daniel Löble | drums