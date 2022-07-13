HELLOWEEN Share Recap Video From Concert At Prague's O2 Arena

Helloween have released the new video below, stating: "Make some noise! Now, here's for a loud, sweaty and thrilling heavy metal party with Helloween at the O2 Arena in Prague!"

Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

Helloween recently released a special vinyl single, “Best Time”, via Atomic Fire. The single features a 2022 remix of its title track on side A as well as an exclusive alternative vocal remix of the song on side B. Order at this location.

The new video for "Best Time", directed by Martin Häusler ("Skyfall"), is an extreme cool 3D-roadmovie and sees the cameo of the Arch Enemy frontwoman, Alissa White-Gluz. Watch a behind the scenes video, as well as the official video, below: