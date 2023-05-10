HELLOWEEN Share Recap Video From Monsters Of Rock 2023

German metal legends, Helloween, performed at Monsters Of Rock 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 22 at Allianz Parque. The band has shared the recap video below, stating: "Don't stop being crazy, pumpkinheads! It feels so great to see you all again and to go wild together! With the love and energy from Latin America and the recent shows back home in Germany we're ready for the next stops on the United Forces tour and the festival summer! See you all (again) there!"

Helloween will return to the US and Canada this spring as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall.

The trek will commence on May 13 in Dallas, Texas and wind its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3 in San Francisco, California.

Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band’s legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for US and Canadian audiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Helloween will be Inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame. The ceremony will take place on stage at Terminal 5, New York City, May 20.

Known as one of the most influential European heavy metal bands, Helloween have performed at festivals and concerts alongside Iron Maiden, David Lee Roth, KISS, Megadeth, and Guns N' Roses, among others.

"Helloween have helped establish the origins of the power metal genre," says Metal Hall Of Fame founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo. Power metal is such an important part of the heavy metal community as well. We are proud to induct Helloween into the Metal Hall Of Fame and have them to help represent the power metal genre, and all it's fans throughout the world."

“It´s truly an honor to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame! Being listed next to some of the biggest bands in rock & metal makes us very proud and is rewarding our work as "The Ambassadors of Power & Melodic Metal" for the last four decades,” comments Michael Weikath on behalf of the whole band.

Often referred to as the "Fathers of Power Metal", Helloween has released 16 studio albums, three live albums, three EPs and 30 singles. The German based band have 14 gold and 6 platinum records, and sold over 10 million records worldwide. Helloween are known as one of the "Big Four" of the "Power Metal" genre, along with Blind Guardian, Sabaton, and DragonForce.

The Metal Hall of Fame is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala is held every January in C.A. As a 501(C)(3) Non Profit organization, all proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame and D.A.D. events bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans.

The Metal Hall of Fame Voting Process is derived by fans of all genres of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal, along with the Metal Hall of Fame voting committee. Fans can cast their vote all year round for their favorite artists, bands, producers, and music industry executives via the Metal Hall of Fame website.

For more information, please contact info@themetalhalloffame.org, or call 973-263-0420.