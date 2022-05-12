HELLOWEEN - Single-Cam Video Of Entire United Forces London Show Streaming
May 12, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Helloween's long awaited United Forces European tour with HammerFall began on May 4th at Manchester Academy in Machester, England. On May 5th, the band performed at O2 Academy in London. Single-cam video of the entire show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Skyfall"
"Eagle Fly Free"
"Mass Pollution"
"Future World"
"Save Us"
"Where the Rain Grows"
"Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky / Heavy Metal (Is the Law)"
"Forever and One (Neverland)"
"Best Time"
"Dr. Stein"
"How Many Tears" (w/ Skyfall reprise)
Encore:
"A Tale That Wasn't Right"
"Power"
"Keeper of the Seven Keys"
Encore 2:
"I Want Out"
Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.
Helloween will release a special vinyl single titled “Best Time” via Atomic Fire on May 20. The single features a 2022 remix of its title track on side A as well as an exclusive alternative vocal remix of the song on side B. Preorder at this location.
(Photo – Martin Häusler)