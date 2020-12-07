HELLOWEEN – “Skyfall” Single Out In April; Preorders Available
December 7, 2020, 2 minutes ago
Helloween are back with the spectacular single "Skyfall" to be released April 2, 2021.
The epic 12 minute song, written by Kai Hansen, will be released in two versions: The A-side features the 7 minute single edit and the B-side explodes with a 12 minute alternative version of the album track with a new mix and a different singer allocation - available only on this very single. The second edition will offer "Indestructible" as the B-side, another precursor from the album. Limited availability, on vinyl only with premium packaging.
In the new video below, Helloween singer Michael Kiske reflects on the song "Kids Of The Century" from the Pink Pubbles Go Ape album. How did the song come about, how was the video shooting with director Storm Thorgerson back in the day and why is it still relevant today?
The "Pumpkins United" lineup of Helloween have been working on their yet to be named, new album. The record will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Helloween were forced to postpone the United Alive European Tour Part II. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, the tour has been rescheduled from April to June 2021. Dates below.
United Alive World Tour Part II - Europe 2021:
April
16 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2
18 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline–Stadium
24 - Barcelona, Spain - St.Jordi Club
25 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
27 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
May
1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena
4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
7 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
8 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
22 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy
23 - London, England - Brixton Academy
24 - Paris, France - Olympia
26 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress
June
10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
12 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Complex