HELLOWEEN - The Dark Ride, Rabbit Don't Come Easy And My God-Given Right Albums Re-Issued In Digipak And Double Vinyl LP Editions
March 7, 2021, 30 minutes ago
German metal legends Helloween officially re-issued their The Dark Ride (2000), Rabbit Don't Come Easy (2003) and My God-Given Right (2015)albums via Nuclear Blast in Europe on March 5th in an assortment of coloured vinyl and CD digipak editions. They will be re-issued on March 12th in North America.
The Dark Ride tracklist:
"Beyond the Portal"
"Mr. Torture"
"All Over the Nations"
"Escalation 666"
"Mirror Mirror"
"If I Could Fly"
"Salvation"
"The Departed (Sun Is Going Down)"
"I Live for Your Pain"
"We Damn the Night"
"Immortal"
"The Dark Ride"
Rabbit Don't Come Easy tracklist:
"Just A Little Sign"
"Open Your Life"
"The Tune"
"Never Be A Star"
"Liar"
"Sun 4 The World"
"Don't Stop Being Crazy"
"Do You Feel Good?"
"Hell Was Made In Heaven"
"Back Against The Wall"
"Listen To The Flies"
"Nothing To Say"
"Far Away"
My God-Given Right tracklist:
"Heroes"
"Battle's Won"
"My God-Given Right"
"Stay Crazy"
"Lost in America"
"Russian Roulé"
"The Swing of a Fallen World"
"Like Everybody Else"
"Creatures in Heaven"
"If God Loves Rock 'n' Roll"
"Living on the Edge"
"Claws"
"You, Still of War"