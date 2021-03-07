HELLOWEEN - The Dark Ride, Rabbit Don't Come Easy And My God-Given Right Albums Re-Issued In Digipak And Double Vinyl LP Editions

German metal legends Helloween officially re-issued their The Dark Ride (2000), Rabbit Don't Come Easy (2003) and My God-Given Right (2015)albums via Nuclear Blast in Europe on March 5th in an assortment of coloured vinyl and CD digipak editions. They will be re-issued on March 12th in North America.

The Dark Ride tracklist:

"Beyond the Portal"

"Mr. Torture"

"All Over the Nations"

"Escalation 666"

"Mirror Mirror"

"If I Could Fly"

"Salvation"

"The Departed (Sun Is Going Down)"

"I Live for Your Pain"

"We Damn the Night"

"Immortal"

"The Dark Ride"

Rabbit Don't Come Easy tracklist:

"Just A Little Sign"

"Open Your Life"

"The Tune"

"Never Be A Star"

"Liar"

"Sun 4 The World"

"Don't Stop Being Crazy"

"Do You Feel Good?"

"Hell Was Made In Heaven"

"Back Against The Wall"

"Listen To The Flies"

"Nothing To Say"

"Far Away"

My God-Given Right tracklist:

"Heroes"

"Battle's Won"

"My God-Given Right"

"Stay Crazy"

"Lost in America"

"Russian Roulé"

"The Swing of a Fallen World"

"Like Everybody Else"

"Creatures in Heaven"

"If God Loves Rock 'n' Roll"

"Living on the Edge"

"Claws"

"You, Still of War"