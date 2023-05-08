HELLOWEEN To Be Inducted Into The Metal Hall Of Fame

German power metal band, Helloween, will be Inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame. The ceremony will take place on stage at Terminal 5, New York City, May 20.

Known as one of the most influential European heavy metal bands, Helloween have performed at festivals and concerts alongside Iron Maiden, David Lee Roth, KISS, Megadeth, and Guns N' Roses, among others.

"Helloween have helped establish the origins of the power metal genre," says Metal Hall Of Fame founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo. Power metal is such an important part of the heavy metal community as well. We are proud to induct Helloween into the Metal Hall Of Fame and have them to help represent the power metal genre, and all it's fans throughout the world."

“It´s truly an honor to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame! Being listed next to some of the biggest bands in rock & metal makes us very proud and is rewarding our work as "The Ambassadors of Power & Melodic Metal" for the last four decades,” comments Michael Weikath on behalf of the whole band.

Often referred to as the "Fathers of Power Metal", Helloween has released 16 studio albums, three live albums, three EPs and 30 singles. The German based band have 14 gold and 6 platinum records, and sold over 10 million records worldwide. Helloween are known as one of the "Big Four" of the "Power Metal" genre, along with Blind Guardian, Sabaton, and DragonForce.

(Photo - Martin Häusler)