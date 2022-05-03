HELLOWEEN To Release “Best Time” Vinyl Single

Helloween will release a special vinyl single titled “Best Time” via Atomic Fire on May 20. The single features a 2022 remix of its title track on side A as well as an exclusive alternative vocal remix of the song on side B. Preorder at this location.

Helloween’s “Best Time” single comes in celebration of the band’s awaited United Forces European tour with HammerFall, set to begin this Wednesday, May 4, at Manchester Academy in the UK.

Find Helloween's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

(Photo – Martin Häusler)