HELLOWEEN Vocalist MICHAEL KISKE Talks Working With Singer ANDI DERIS - "If That Would Not Have Worked Out, I Don't Think We Would Still Do This"

Helloween vocalist Michael Kiske recently guested on WESU’s syndicated Noize In The Attic podcast and spoke openly about the band’s dynamics, influences, his vocal techniques, and spirituality.

Kiske on Helloween having two vocalists:

"Somehow it seems like we were able to merge the parties together; The ones that prefer my era and the ones that prefer Andi’s (Deris) era. I think because of the way it went down and the spirit that we were able to create within this band, I have the impression that they’re not so much these two parties anymore, that people are fine with the band the way it is now. But, of course, the relationship between me and Andi is the essence of it. If that would not have worked out, I don’t think we would still do this. I don’t even think we would have started it, because the first thing that needed to get out of the way was my fucked up relationship with (Michael) Weikath. But since Weikath has changed... I mean we have all changed - I have changed, too - but he has changed completely. I mean he is not at all the person he used to be in the '80’s. Today, he just wants to relax, smoke a cigarette; he doesn’t give a fuck about the arguments and things like that. The least thing he can take is arguments. All he wants is just peace and harmony these days."

Catch the full interview with Andre Vanchot (starts at the 21 minute mark) below, or go to this location.

Helloween will return to the US and Canada this spring as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall.

The trek will commence on May 13 in Dallas, Texas and wind its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3 in San Francisco, California.

Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band’s legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for US and Canadian audiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

(Photo - Martin Häusler)