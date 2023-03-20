HELLOWEEN Working On New Material – “KAI Has Sent Me A Demo Of A Song,” Says MICHAEL KISKE

In a new interview with Canada’s The Metal Voice, Helloween singer Michael Kiske was asked if the German power metal legends have started working on the follow-up to 2021’s self-titled album.

Kiske said, "Actually, 10 days ago, or maybe a week ago, Kai [Hansen, guitar/vocals] has sent me a demo of a song that he was [working on] that I was very happy about, because it's not what you would expect; the song was a bit outside of the box, which I am always grateful for. I always thought that was exciting about Helloween. When you check out the Keeper [Of The Seven Keys: Part] I and Keeper [Of The Seven Keys: Part] II records, now they're classics, but when they came out, it was very different to what the Walls Of Jericho record sounded like. But we had the balls to do it. And I think that's why I'm still here, because those records had an impact because of being pretty fearless. And it is always the benefit of the youth; most of the time, the younger people are very fearless.”

Helloween will return to the US and Canada this spring as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall.

The trek will commence on May 13 in Dallas, Texas and wind its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3 in San Francisco, California.

Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band’s legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for US and Canadian audiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

(Photo - Martin Häusler)