HELLOWEEN’s ANDI DERIS Discusses “Fear Of The Fallen” In New "A Songwriter's Mind" Episode; Video

June 11, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal helloween

HELLOWEEN’s ANDI DERIS Discusses “Fear Of The Fallen” In New "A Songwriter's Mind" Episode; Video

Helloween recently released their new single, "Fear Of The Fallen", a fast paced, melodic track taken from the upcoming and self-titled new album, Helloween, out June 18. In this new video, And Deris discusses the song:

The German power metal legends have launched the pre-order for the new record. Head here to order in your format of choice.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"
"Fear Of The Fallen"      
"Best Time"              
"Mass Pollution"                 
"Angels"                                  
"Rise Without Chains"          
"Indestructible"                     
"Robot King"                        
"Cyanide"                                 
"Down In The Dumps"         
"Orbit"                                  
"Skyfall"

"Fear Of The Fallen" lyric video:

"Skyfall" video:



Featured Audio

STONE WHISKEY – “Into The Moonlight” (Independent)

STONE WHISKEY – “Into The Moonlight” (Independent)

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews