HELLWITCH Reveal Annihilational Intercention Album Details, Announce US Tour Dates

Originally formed in 1984, old school Florida death metal legends, Hellwitch, are back with their unique brand of highly energetic, incisive, thrashing death metal. The band has always sounded insanely catchy, always balancing technicality to a great measure, Hellwitch have drafted some genuine classic songs over the years and their new album is a culmination of all such works and experience.

Hellwitch’s new album, Annihilational Intercention, will be released digitally on June 2, and physically on June 30. The band will also release a video for the song "Delegated Disruption" on April 19. You can pre-order the digital single here.

Band leader Pat Ranieri comments about the artwork for Annihilational Intercention: "The cover of Annihilational Intercention is what is coming in the future of mankind on this wretched planet. The Judge is in the final stages of administering punishment to our race, eradicating every last being. Having biologically and supernaturally evolved to possess otherworldly powers, his psychic assault is manifested in spears of burning energy and levitational force. His apocalyptic "Horsemen" look on with hatred, aiding the cause. The poisoned, decimated world that surrounds tells the tale of man left to his own devices."

Artwork by Khaos Dictator Design.

Annihilational Intercention tracklisting:

"Sollipsistic Immortality"

"Delegated Disruption"

"Megalopalypytic Confine"

"Sorcerous Imminence" (instrumental)

"Hellwitch"

"Epochal Cessation"

"Anthropophagi"

"At Rest"

"Torture Chamber"

"Sweet Home Alabama" (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover, vinyl only bonus track)

Hellwitch tour dates:

June

5 - Milestone Club - Charlotte, NC

6 - Powers BMX Shop - Richmond, VA

7 - The Kennel at West York Inn - York, PA

8 - The Fire - Philadelphia, PA

9 - Pie Shop - Washington, DC

10 - Lurking Class Skate Shop - Salisbury, MD

11 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

November

3-5 - Mass Destruction Fest at The Loft - Atlanta, GA

More dates to be added soon.

Hellwitch lineup:

Pat Ranieri - Guitars, Vocals

J.P. Brown - Guitars

Brian Wilson - Drums

(Photo - Roberto Badillo)