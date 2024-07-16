HELMET Announce Fall 2024 US Tour Dates
July 16, 2024, 38 minutes ago
Seminal New York City rock band, Helmet, will be going out on a US tour with Local H to continue support of the most recent album, Left. Ticket links and on sale dates can be found here.
US dates:
September
19 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
20 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
23 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
24 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
26 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovecraft's Brewing Co
27 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
29 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
October
1 - Destin, FL - Club LA
2 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall
3 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room
4 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
5 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
Helmet previously announced a special one-off UK show at London’s Electric Ballroom on Tuesday, December 10, with the band performing their critically acclaimed 1994 album Betty in its entirety.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 3 PM, here.
Initially released 30 years ago, cult classic Betty has often been described as a musical masterpiece and spawned classics including "Biscuits For Smut", "Street Crab", "Milquetoast" and "Vaccination".
Formed in 1989 by Page Hamilton, Helmet have released nine critically acclaimed studio albums and two compilation albums including Stap It On (1990), Meantime (1992), Betty (1994) and Aftertaste (1997). Following a short break-up in 1998, the band reformed in 2004 to the delight of fans and have since released five more albums Size Matters (2004), Monochrome (2006), Seeing Eye Dog (2010), Dead To The World (2016) and Left (2023).