HELMET Announce North American Spring Tour With Special Guests CRO-MAGS

Helmet have announced a North American spring tour with special guests Cro-Mags. A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday, February 15 at 10 AM, local time using the code ENERGY. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

April

14 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

25 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

May

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

3 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

5 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

7 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

15 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

16 - Boston, MA - Middle East - Downstairs

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple