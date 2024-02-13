HELMET Announce North American Spring Tour With Special Guests CRO-MAGS
February 13, 2024, 52 minutes ago
Helmet have announced a North American spring tour with special guests Cro-Mags. A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday, February 15 at 10 AM, local time using the code ENERGY. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
April
14 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
25 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
May
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
3 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
5 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
7 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
15 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
16 - Boston, MA - Middle East - Downstairs
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple