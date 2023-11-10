HELMET Release "Big Shot" Music Video; Left Album Out Now

Today, Helmet launch their brand-new studio album, Left. With three singles - "Holiday", "Gun Fluf" and "Big Shot" - already released, listeners worldwide have eagerly been awaiting the band’s ninth studio album. Additionally, the band is unveiling an intense new music video for their latest single today. Watch the clip for "Big Shot below:

Left sees Helmet - comprising frontman Page Hamilton, drummer Kyle Stevenson, guitarist Dan Beeman and bassist Dave Case - carve out a musical landscape that is taut, muscular, and direct. Hamilton's lead guitar lines feel like everything from downed power lines arcing to exploding resistors in shortwave radios. On Left, every snare crack hits like gunfire, every solo seemingly a manifestation of rabies-induced psychosis.

Order the album here.