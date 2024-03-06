Help VOIVOD Complete Their "We Are Connected" Documentary And Score Exclusive Merch; Theatrical Cut Set To Premiere At Festivals And Events This Summer

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, have launched a new Kickstarter campaign to raise funding for the completion of their documentary film project.

Says the band: "Our latest Kickstarter campaign is aimed at bringing the epic story of Voïvod to the big screen with a theatrical cut set to premiere at festivals and events this summer. Thanks to your unwavering support, we've finished filming and editing, and now, we're diving deep into post-production to create a masterpiece worthy of Voïvodians across the globe.

But that's not all - as a token of our gratitude, we're offering limited-run, premium T-shirts, each featuring unique artwork by the legendary Away, in collaboration with Felipe.

- Chewy's Shirt: A rare ink drawing from "The Outer Limits" era in 1993, previously unseen and now brought to life.

- Snake and Rocky's Shirt: A 2002 ink masterpiece featured in the booklet of the self-titled 2003 album.

- Away's Shirt: The iconic Mercury symbol, inked in 1997 for the "Phobos" booklet.

By backing our campaign, you're not just helping us cross the finish line for the documentary; you're securing a piece of Voïvod lore for yourself. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to wear your Voïvod pride and be a part of music history."

To participate in the campaign, head here.

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)