HELSTAR Announce Return To Europe With Black Cathedral Tour 2023; New Album To Arrive Next Year

Helstar will return to Europe, to play series of shows in Poland, Germany and The Netherlands, as part of the Black Cathedral Tour. The Texas metal legends will be supported by Solicitor, the young speed/heavy metal band from Seattle, Washington.

Dates:

April

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Voodoo Club

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

15 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

19 - Dittigheim, Germany - Keep It True Festival

More dates to be announced.



Helstar started their heavy metal crusade in 1982, and by the end of the ‘80s builded a position of one of the most important American bands of the genre. Their first two albums, Burning Star from 1984 and Remnants Of War from 1986, were released by the legendary Combat Records label, and the next two, A Distant Thunder (1988) and Nosferatu (1989) by - no less legendary - Metal Blade.

In 1995 Helstar did an album entitled Multiples Of Black, then regrouped, and returned with new force in the new millenium. While due to high demand their classic albums were reissued multiple times in all possible formats and variations, the band channeled their energy into new music, released five new studio albums between 2007 and 2016, and toured extensively around each one of them.

Fronted by the charismatic vocalist James Rivera, who also worked with such legendary acts as Vicious Rumors, Agent Steel and Flotsam And Jetsam, the band is here to stay, and deadly serious in what they do: new studio album is currently in the works, and has been scheduled for the release in 2023.