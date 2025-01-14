HELVITNIR Feat. MAYHEM, Former RAGNAROK Members To Release Debut Wolves Of The Underworld In March

Helvitnir, the Norwegian black metal act forged in the icy depths of 2023, is set to release their debut album, Wolves Of The Underworld, on March 14, 2025, through the esteemed Italian label Dusktone.

First single “Throes Of Transformation” is streaming below.

The band was born when Hellcommander V, Bjarkan, and Ihizahg parted ways with Ragnarok, carrying with them years of shared creative synergy. Determined to continue their collaboration, the trio brought along a treasure trove of raw material, which they meticulously refined in the months that followed.

Helvitnir officially announced their arrival in November 2023 with the release of the single and video "Helvitnir", which immediately set the tone for their uncompromising style. Shortly after, they recorded a 7-track demo, which quickly caught the attention of Dusktone. The momentum continued with the December release of a second video single, "Void Of Emptiness”.

The band solidified its lineup at the end of 2023 by enlisting the legendary Mayhem drummer Jan Axel "Hellhammer" Blomberg, whose technical prowess and iconic style brought an additional layer of ferocity to Helvitnir’s sound. With the lineup complete, the band set its sights on the future.

In June 2024, Helvitnir released an EP featuring four tracks from their demo. The EP was met with acclaim, showcasing the band’s versatility — a masterful blend of raw, chilling aggression and majestic, grandiose compositions.

Helvitnir’s music stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Norwegian black metal while forging a distinct identity that bridges the past and the future. Drawing from the raw intensity and bleak atmospheres that defined the genre’s origins, the band weaves in a modern sensibility that expands its sonic scope.

Their sound pays homage to the cold, primal energy of their predecessors while pushing boundaries, introducing dynamic shifts, melodic textures, and a powerful sense of narrative. This careful balance between reverence for tradition and a forward-thinking approach positions Helvitnir as torchbearers of the genre’s next chapter.

By September 2024, Helvitnir entered the studio to craft their first full-length album. The result is Wolves Of The Underworld, a brutal and evocative work that promises to leave an indelible mark on the black metal landscape. The album is a sonic journey through icy wastelands and infernal depths, where every track resonates with a visceral, unrelenting energy.

Tracklisting:

“Throes Of Transformation”

“Black Flame Triad”

“Helvitnir”

“Void Of Emptiness”

“Imagery Of Deceit”

“Odinsbane”

“Dread Biter”

“Helheim’s Throne”

“Draugr”

“Throes Of Transformation”:

Lineup:

Hellhammer - Drums

Ihizahg - Guitars

Bjarkan - Guitars

Hellcommander Vargblod - Bass, Vocals