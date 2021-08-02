Here’s How You Can Safeguard Yourself Against Troubles When Gambling Online In Poland

Disclaimer: gambling causes addiction. Should any symptoms of gambling addiction be revealed in you or your close ones, don’t hesitate to ask for help at international (BeGambleAware, Gamblers Anonymous, GamCare, etc.) or local problem gambling organizations.

Two major factors are affecting online gambling in Poland: first, the notorious pandemic that forces millions of brick-and-mortar punters to look for online alternatives to their beloved land-based casinos; second, the centralized legislation that leaves law-abiding Poles no choice but to use state-powered Totalizator Sportowy. But where there’s a will, there’s a way: most Polish punters favor international casinos to their-state run counterparts like Lotto.pl, STS.pl, and LVbet.pl, although the three mentioned have 6.4 million users in total.

Those venturing into the uncharted waters of offshore casinos, though, face even a bigger problem of separation between reliable and untrustworthy sites, both in bulk on the market. Luckily, safeguarding yourself against troubles when choosing a casino online in Poland isn’t that hard – all you have to know is a few basic things about online casinos.

Compiled by Aleksandra Maj, the guide below can become your ultimate tool for choosing a reliable gambling site. For more useful materials, visit KasynoHEX, a top-notch casino aggregator.

#1 Check for a License

The choice of online casinos is so broad that it makes absolutely no sense to pick an unlicensed casino except for if we are talking about no-registration or anonymous casinos, both unlicensed by default.

Aside from these two borderline cases, every self-respecting casino must have at least a single license. The most credible issuers are the UK Gaming Commission (UKGC), the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), the Curacao Gaming Control Board, and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Several licenses are even better because it’s harder to clear a few separate sets of requirements than just one.

#2 Make Sure the Casino is Fair

A no less important factor is the fairness of your casino. Here you have two ways to go:

● First, you can opt for blockchain-based provably fair casinos, which record all the outcomes in a blockchain, thereby excluding the possibility of fraud altogether.

● Second, you can opt for casinos tested by eCOGRA or a similar independent software testing agency. Even though the possibility of fraud is not excluded mathematically in this case – after all, you have to trust the testing agency – practice shows that eCOGRA’s seal of approval is a reliable testament of software quality.

As for other possible accolades – awards, certificates, etc. – they are fun and all, but not that important.

#3 Verify Whether You Can use a VPN

On the one hand, we don’t recommend violating gambling legislation; on the other hand, we do understand that you might want to use VPN to reach otherwise unreachable sites. In this case, though, it is utterly important to check whether the website policy allows VPNs. If using a VPN is against the casino policy, then – if caught red-handed – you will likely get banned, and all your winnings will be forfeited.

Which particular VPN is the best is debatable, but the overall consensus is that you should avoid VPNs registered in the Fourteen Eyes Alliance countries – UK, U.S., New Zealand, Australia, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and Italy.

#4 Make Sure the Payment Methods are Diverse and Cheap

If you’re going to play for real money, then make sure that

a) The payment methods are diverse enough: ideally, you have to have access to wire transfers, credit card payments, e-wallets, mobile wallets, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies.

b) The casino doesn’t charge extra deposit/withdrawal fees.

c) The minimum withdrawal amount is reasonable, either $10 or $20 depending on the payment method.

d) The casino doesn’t delay withdrawals for too long: the maximum pending time should be around 48 hours.

#5 Check if Games, Bonuses, and Other Aspects are Up to Standards

Once all the checkmarks are there, you can proceed to evaluate the gaming library, bonuses, VIP offers, tournaments, and more. In a nutshell,

● The more game and software providers are there, the better. Brands such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Games are a must.

● The bigger the bonuses and the lower the wagering requirement, the better.

● Automatic VIP and loyalty programs – the ones that generate loyalty points for every real-money wager placed on slots and games – are welcomed.

The ultimate advice, though, would be to peruse the casino Terms & Conditions before everything else because all the details are there.