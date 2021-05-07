HERMAN FRANK - Former ACCEPT Guitarist Premiers "Teutonic Order" Music Video

Herman Frank, iconic guitarist of bands such as Accept and Victory, will release his fifth solo album, Two For A Lie, on May 21 via AFM Records. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the album opener, "Teutonic Order", below.

Frank has been an integral part of the German metal scene since the early 80s. Starting with Accept to Victory to his solo project, which was launched in 2009, the Hanoverian has proved a recipe for uncompromising heavy metal.

With his highly acclaimed solo records Loyal To None, Right In The Guts, The Devils Ride Out and Fight The Fear, Frank and his comrades-in-arms are causing storms of enthusiasm in both the press and the fans. Without any doubt, his new album, Two For A Lie, will seamlessly follow on from this.

True to the motto "Never change a winning team", Herman Frank has once again put his faith in the collaboration with Masterplan vocalist Rick Altzi and Jaded Heart bassist Michael "Mülli" Müller, newly hired were guitarist Mike Pesin and drummer Kevin Kott on board of the battleship.

Like its predecessors, Two For A Lie impresses through Frank's characteristic guitar play, in which razor-sharp riffs meet rousing solos, Alchi's brilliant vocals and the rhythm section grooving like clockwork provide the rest.

Tracklisting:

"Teutonic Order"

"Venom"

"Hate"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Liar"

"Hail The New Kings"

"Just A Second To Lose"

"Danger"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Open Your Mind"

"Teutonic Order" video:

"Venom" lyric video:

"Eye Of The Storm" video: