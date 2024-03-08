HERMAN LI Recalls Initial Fan Reaction To DRAGONFORCE's "Through The Fire And Flames" - "People Just Hated It"

Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

It's hard to believe that next year will mark 20 years since the release of what many consider to be one of the most over the top guitar shred tunes of all time, DragonForce's "Through The Fire And Flames", which features the group's guitarists, Herman Li and Sam Totman, front and centre throughout.

Originally included on the group's third full-length studio effort, 2005's Inhuman Rampage, the song was not issued as a single until more than half a year after the album's arrival. And its video, which features a now-classic six-string duel between Li and Totman, complete with close-up shots of the guitarists' fingers during their respective solos on the bottom of the screen, certainly played a large part in the song's success.

But the other reason for the song's ongoing popularity was its inclusion in the video game Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. As a result, the song shockingly made an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #87 and earned silver and platinum certifications in the UK and US, respectively. The popularity of the tune also increased sales of Inhuman Rampage, which, at last count, was certified gold in both the UK and the US. Currently, the song's video has over 141 million views on YouTube.

While recently promoting DragonForce's new album, Warp Speed Warriors, Li spoke with Ultimate Guitar and was willing to take a trip back down memory lane to discuss several aspects of "Through The Fire And Flames," including its creation, fans' initial reaction to the track, working out the guitar solos, its video, and if he feels it is the definitive DragonForce song.

Ultimate-Guitar.com: Next year will mark 20 years since the initial release of the song "Through The Fire And Flames." What do you recall about the writing and recording of that track?

Herman Li: "We finished that song in November 2005. We treated it just like any other song. I guess we found new ways of making weird noises, right? Like, the Pac-Man noise. We really went throughout and explored and used the guitar as much as we can to its full potential. All the whammy bar stuff, all the divebombs, from the weird noises, the elephant sound, you name it. The Pac-Man stuff, the ghost sound. It just became part of the album.

"And funny enough, I remember when that album came out, on the Dragonforce forum, our own forum, people just hated it. They said, 'This is terrible. This is the worst DragonForce album ever. The songs are terrible. It's full of video game noises, blah blah blah.' So whatever people say now, I have heard it all.

"It doesn't really matter to me. But it's funny. I think it was a great album. It took it to another level. But I can see every time you do something different, people get a bit pissed off. And then, at the same time, it became really successful because it was different at that time."

DragonForce recently unveiled an official video for their Taylor Swift cover, "Wildest Dreams" (DragonForce’s Version), which is included as a bonus track on select editions of their upcoming album, Warp Speed Warriors, out March 15 via Napalm Records.

The Grammy-nominated unit has transformed the current reigning pop superstar’s huge hit into a lightning-fast power metal anthem, featuring incredible guitar solos and sky-high vocals. DragonForce’s version first caused a wave of buzz in the press and on social media after the band performed it live on their most recent North American tour.



Founded in 1999 by virtuoso guitarists Herman Li (also known for his Twitch channel with 270k followers) and Sam Totman, the new masterpiece Warp Speed Warriors sees DragonForce experimenting with different genres more than ever before, while staying true to their power metal roots.

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Deluxe Box incl. Bonus Jewel Case CD with 5 bonus tracks, wristband (embroided), poster flag (100x70cm), gaming coin keyring/pendant (with leathercord), packed in a gym bag (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Turquoise marbled Vinyl incl. slipmat, record butler (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl (Retail UK exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve incl. 1 Bonus Track

- Digital Album incl. 3 Bonus Tracks

Pre-Order your copy of Warp Speed Warriors here.

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

"Astro Warrior Anthem" video:

"Power Of The Triforce" video:

“Doomsday Party” feat. Elize Ryd video:

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)