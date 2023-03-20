HERO AND THE HORROR Sign To Salt Of The Earth Records

Massachusetts-based hard rock / metal band Hero And The Horror have signed with Salt Of The Earth Records.

Heavy is as heavy does and with real songs, real hooks, and tons of feeling. Hero And The Horror deliver a menacing blend of heavy-handed riffing colored by mind-blistering guitar leads… alongside some of the most heartfelt and dynamic vocals. Seamlessly blending both melodic sing-along choruses with full-throated viciousness.

All colorful adjectives aside… the music on Hero And The Horror’s debut full-length, Old Ghosts, is 110% the perfect meld of brutal and melodic. Check out the video for the album's first single "Another World".

With production work being more than able handled by Kia Eshghi and Joel Stroetzel (Killswitch Engage), and mastered by Zuess (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Hero And The Horror - Old Ghosts is going to devastate!

“Hero And The Horror started as a group of dudes who just wanted to make music that spoke to us. We have since become a family with a shared goal of producing music that speaks to us and to our friends and family," says bassist John "Slo" Maggard. "Everyone at Salt Of The Earth Records fits right into our brotherhood and our common goal. We can’t wait to finish this album and let the music do the talking. With Scott and the team at Salt Of The Earth Records on our side, the future looks very bright!”

“Hero And The Horror's Old Ghosts will have you giving thanks for heavy music. This band, these songs, this album is what it’s all about,” adds Scott Harrington, head honcho of Salt Of The Earth Records.