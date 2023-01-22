HEROES AND MONSTERS Feat. TODD KERNS, STEF BURNS & WILL HUNT Release "Break Me (I’m Yours)" Lyric Video

On January 20th, Frontiers Music Srl released the self-titled debut from the new trio, Heroes And Monsters. The exhilarating new group is comprised of three rock n' roll lifers and friends, bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns, guitarist Stef Burns, and drummer Will Hunt. Get your copy of this exhilarating new album here.

"Break Me (I’m Yours)" is the fourth track to be issued from the album, along with a lyric video.

The players' resumes speak for themselves, but rest assured, if you are looking for hard hitting, hooky, in-your-face rock-n-roll, then Heroes And Monsters will be good for what ails you. The band approaches their style with their influences in tow, but also with an understanding and appreciation of the current rock scene. A best of both worlds' scenario, if you will.

Todd Kerns is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is most noted for being the bass player and backup singer in Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and for being the frontman of gold-record-selling Canadian band The Age Of Electric. In more recent years, he has been making his mark as a singer-songwriter with sold out solo performances as well as fronting former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick’s band and his own Canadian supergroup, Toque.

Guitarist Stef Burns has a fantastic and varied history in rock music. He has spent time playing with pop acts like Sheila E., Berlin, and Huey Lewis & The News as well as rock acts like Y&T, whom he recorded four albums with, and Alice Cooper, playing on the albums 'Hey Stoopid' and 'The Last Temptation'. Stef currently plays with Italian rock superstar Vasco Rossi and also has his own band, The Stef Burns League.

Drummer Will Hunt currently resides in the drum throne for Evanescence, whom he first started playing with in 2007, and has performed and written on their last three studio albums, including their most recent release, 'The Bitter Truth', which debuted at #1 on 27 different countries' album charts. Over the years, the in-demand skinsman has performed with Dark New Day, Skrape, Staind, Vasco Rossi, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, Slaughter, and more. He has also appeared on albums by Black Label Society, Michael Sweet (Stryper), Crossfade, Dirty Shirley (George Lynch), Device (David Draiman of Disturbed), and more.

Heroes And Monsters tracklisting:

"Locked And Loaded"

"Raw Power"

"Let's Ride It"

"Angels Never Sleep"

"I Knew You Were The Devil"

"Break Me (I'm Yours)"

"Blame"

"Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong"

"Set Me Free"

"And You'll Remain"

"Let's Ride It" video:

"Raw Power" video:

"Locked And Loaded" lyric video:

In live news, Heroes And Monsters will be playing dates in February 2023 in Italy! They'll be working on more dates for other countries in 2023 too. Confirmed Italian shows are as listed:

February

9 - Castel Di Sangro (AQ) - Teatro Italia

10 - Rome - Kill Joy

11 - San Benedetto Del Tronto - Flow Rock

12 - Piangipane (RA) - Teatro Socjale

14 - Rome - Kill Joy

15 - Palermo - Auditorium Teatro Golden Palermo

16 - Catania - Ice Club

17 - Cermenate (CO) - Black Horse Pub

18 - Castel Goffredo (MN) - Teatro San Luigi

19 - Druento (TO) - Vertigo Rock Arena

