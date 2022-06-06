HEXED Drops "Repentance" Lyric Video

Hexed is a Swedish symphonic and progressive metal band fronted by lead vocalist Tina Gunnarsson.

Hexed has unveiled "Repentance", the first single taken from their upcoming album Pagans Rising, set for release in the Fall of 2022 via ViciSolum Productions.

"The brutal witch hunts instigated by the church destroyed thousands of lives in flames infused with self rightousness. Join us in being a voice of the voiceless. Voices pleading for Repentance," says Hexed.

