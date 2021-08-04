HEXENKLAD Feat. Former Members Of ECLIPSE ETERNAL, BATTLESOUL And PAGAN RITUAL Release “Heathenheart” Guitar Playthrough Video

Canadian folk black metal band Hexenklad (ft. members of SIG:AR:TYR, Eclipse Eternal, Pagan Ritual) recently unleashed their second album Heathenheart via CDN Records on July 23. The 13 track album has something for everyone, from the chilling black metal “Cold Beauty Of Winter” to the mid-tempo headbanger “Dark Moon In Capricorn” to the instrumental ”A Forest Of Dead Trees” to the acoustic “We Raise A Horn”. This variance makes Hexenklad shine, their versatility is a true display of their talent and passion.

Hexenklad has a very distinct chemistry, which is only amplified by years of experience in music. Almost everyone in the band comes from another band in the Ontario metal scene including Eclipse Eternal, Pagan Ritual, Battlesoul and Of Hatred Spawn. The album also features several local guests including Emmanuel “Audeath” Audet (Black Empire/Winterfog); Nick Sauter (Treats for Addicts) and Alex Chalmers.

“This album was written very differently than the first album, which was mostly written by Hexenklad’s founder Michael Grund. It was very organic and the songs just grew together. Guitar parts were written first by both Michael and John with a few ideas put in by myself. Then drums were added by Andrew. Once those were all down and arranged, and then rearranged until everything flowed and made sense, then I let the melodies tell me what the songs were about and wrote the lyrics. Once we had the guitars, drums and vocal parts recorded, then the keyboards and bass were added.” adds the band.

Today, Hexenklad guitarist John Chalmers shares his playthrough for the album's title track.

Chalmers adds:

"‘Heathenheart’ is a folk metal anthem. As soon as it started to come together, we knew this had to be the single we released first. It is just so memorable and so poignant and relevant to the times we are all going through. It is a song about being alone, yet all connected. All Lone Wolves yet all part of a larger pack. About protecting and raising each other up. The song feels like its message. It is uplifting, powerful, memorable, anthemic."

As a whole Heathenheart is an intense black metal-influenced folk metal album full of heathen anthems to raise a horn to. The heathen’s heart is full of chaos, creation through destruction, Hagalaz, and this is a journey into it.

Heathenheart is recommended for fans of Amon Amarth, Ensiferum, and Insomnium. Order the album via CDN Records here.

Tracklisting:

“Heathenheart”

“Cold Beauty Of Winter”

“Huginn And Muninn”

“Rootbound”

“The Raven Returns To The Knoll”

“A Thousand Paths To Wisdom”

“Olde Gods Awaken”

“Beware The Outstretched Hand”

“A Forest Of Dead Trees”

“Upon The Wings Of Valkyries”

“A Moment Of Silence”

“We Raise A Horn”

(Photo by: Vikki Kay Photography)