HEXENKLAD Featuring Former Members Of ECLIPSE ETERNAL, BATTLESOUL And PAGAN RITUAL To Release Heathenheart Album In July

Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Timothy Voldemars Johnston has checked in with the following update:

"We can finally announce the release date for our new album, Heathenheart: July 23rd. And you can pre-order your copy today from CDN Records. It's almost an hour long and it comes with a big booklet with all the lyrics and artwork. We went all out. We appreciate all the support we've got along the way and we hope this album exceeds all your expectations. It's something I am very proud of. Black Metal influenced Folk Metal."

Pre-order the album via CDN Records here.

Johnston checked in at the end of 2020 with the following:

"It with great pride I present to you the teaser trailer for our, Hexenklad’s, upcoming video, for the title track off our forthcoming album, Heathenheart. I could not be more proud of the way the whole video turned out, especially seeing that it was filmed this year, 2020, during all the stress, anxiety, despair, restrictions and garbage that this year has thrown our (and this is a collective our) way. Rarely do the Norns tie so many Wyrds together so tightly as was required to get this done and rare is it possible for creative minds to see through one eye and create something so true to the imagination of all those who dreamt it.

The video was shot over a total of 3 days in the Fall of this year but took a good couple months of collaboration with our amazing videographer Mikey Wheeler (Cinemanic Films) to perfect the final outcome. I’d like to sincerely/publicly thank our actors, two of my closest friends, Kari and Derek, and my sister Krista-Lina (the woman in white) for coming out during this time and being exactly where you were meant to be and doing exactly what you were meant to be doing. I’d also like to thank Kim at Magik Morn for letting us use her beautiful property / horse farm for the shoot. This would not have happened without you. Also, thanks to the Bonelady for all the bones, Primalforged for my custom tunic / cloak, and Vikki who came out and took lots of great photos to commemorate the event.

The full-length video will be released early next year as will the full-length album, which will be released through our metal brothers at CDN Records. I ask that you give this a watch, give it a like, and share it to anyone/everyone who may appreciate it."