HIDEOUS DIVINITY Debut “Delirium Trigger” Visualizer; LV-426 EP Out Now

Italian technical death metal heavyweights, Hideous Divinity, have released a visualizer for “Delirium Trigger”, from their new EP, LV-426, out today via Century Media Records. Watch below:

The concept of the LV-426 EP is a sub-narrative of the second Alien movie, directed by James Cameron. Hideous Divinity states, “We chose to concentrate on the story of Rebecca ‘Newt’ Jorden, the six-year old girl rescued on the alien infested planetoid LV-426 by Ellen Ripley. We live the story from her point of view, a mixture of childhood’s happy life and memories cut off by the alien attack.”

The EP includes two brand new Hideous Divinity tracks (“Acheron, Stream Of Woe” & “Chestburst”) and a smashing tech-death cover version of Coheed And Cambria’s “Delirium Trigger”. Like its predecessor Simulacrum, the EP was produced by Stefan Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio, where he refined the band's signature sound consisting of bone-crushing riffs, superb drumming, and frightful vocals. Also, the EP features a stunning Alien-themed artwork by Colin Estrada.

LV-426 tracklisting:

"Acheron, Stream Of Woe"

"Chestburst"

"Delirium Trigger"

“Chestburst” visualizer:

"Acheron, Stream Of Woe" lyric video: