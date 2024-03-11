HIDEOUS DIVINITY Drops "Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind" Throat-Cam Video
March 11, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Unextinct, the latest full-length album from Hideous Divinity, will be made available via Century Media Records on March 22. Their newest track “Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind" narrates a rebellion against human dominance. A protagonist, unchosen and witnessing decay, seeks liberation! Stream it here.
Watch a new throat-cam video for the song below.
Says the band: "WARNING: graphic content. The craziest vid of the year is here - 'Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind' - the throat cam video. Let our singer Doctor Di Lorenzo, M.D and phoniatrician, show you the wonders of a human larynx devoted to death metal. Science has never been so extreme."
Pre-order your copy of Unextinct at this location. The album will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd. CD Digipak
- Ltd. CD Jewelcase (US Edition)
- Ltd. Gatefold Transparent Sun Yellow 1LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 1200 copies worldwide
- Digital Album
Tracklisting:
"Dust Settles On Humanity"
"The Numinous One"
"Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind"
"Atto Quarto: The Horror Paradox"
"Quasi-Sentient"
"Hair, Dirt, Mud"
"More Than Many, Never One"
"Der Verlorene Sohn"
"Mysterium Tremendum"
"Leben Ohne Feuer"
(Photo - Novakova Photographer)