HIDEOUS DIVINITY Drops "Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind" Throat-Cam Video

Unextinct, the latest full-length album from Hideous Divinity, will be made available via Century Media Records on March 22. Their newest track “Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind" narrates a rebellion against human dominance. A protagonist, unchosen and witnessing decay, seeks liberation! Stream it here.

Watch a new throat-cam video for the song below.

Says the band: "WARNING: graphic content. The craziest vid of the year is here - 'Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind' - the throat cam video. Let our singer Doctor Di Lorenzo, M.D and phoniatrician, show you the wonders of a human larynx devoted to death metal. Science has never been so extreme."

Pre-order your copy of Unextinct at this location. The album will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Ltd. CD Jewelcase (US Edition)

- Ltd. Gatefold Transparent Sun Yellow 1LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 1200 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Dust Settles On Humanity"

"The Numinous One"

"Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind"

"Atto Quarto: The Horror Paradox"

"Quasi-Sentient"

"Hair, Dirt, Mud"

"More Than Many, Never One"

"Der Verlorene Sohn"

"Mysterium Tremendum"

"Leben Ohne Feuer"

(Photo - Novakova Photographer)