HIDEOUS DIVINITY Drops “Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind” Visualizer

Unextinct, the latest full-length album from Hideous Divinity, will be made available via Century Media Records on March 22nd. Their newest track “Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind" narrates a rebellion against human dominance. A protagonist, unchosen and witnessing decay, seeks liberation! Stream it here; the visualizer (produced by Andrea Mantelli Productions) can be seen below.

Hideous Divinity comments on the new single: "Here's the second bite of the unextinct one. For those of you who've been following us for some time, you'll recognize HD's riffing right off the bat. On, and then there's the ending... we love the ending. Time to weep for our loss of strength, for the lies we've been taught at the altar rail, for the men we've failed. You'll find comfort here."

Unextinct artwork and tracklist:

"Dust Settles On Humanity"

"The Numinous One"

"Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind"

"Atto Quarto: The Horror Paradox"

"Quasi-Sentient"

"Hair, Dirt, Mud"

"More Than Many, Never One"

"Der Verlorene Sohn"

"Mysterium Tremendum"

"Leben Ohne Feuer"

Pre-order your copy of Unextinct now at this location. The album will be available in the following versions:

Ltd. CD Digipak

Ltd. CD Jewelcase (US Edition)

Ltd. Gatefold Transparent Sun Yellow 1LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 1200 copies worldwide

Digital Album

Situated in Rome and comprised of members from Aborted, Hideous Divinity's sound is firmly grounded in the old school yet possesses technical elements, coupled with a touch of blackened atmosphere. For further details, visit Hideous Divinity on Facebook.

(Band photo by Novakova Photographer)