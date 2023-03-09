HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release Standalone Single "Mysterium Tremendum"; Music Video

Today, Hideous Divinity returns with a new standalone single and video, "Mysterium Tremendum". Stream the track here; the video (directed by Dema Novakova and produced by Eclypso Studio) can be seen below.

Hideous Divinity comments: "It is time for Hideous Divinity to face a new monster. A predator that brings extinction, both impersonal and horrific. He is the 'world-not-for-us' that we must acknowledge in horror. 'Mysterium Tremendum' introduces a new chapter in the life of Hideous Divinity. A new concept, under the sign of Werner Herzog and Eugene Thacker."

Based in Rome and featuring members of Aborted, Hideous Divinity deliver death metal that is crushing, rooted in the old school, while also technical - with an added blackened feel. "Mysterium Tremendum" is the first taste of what's to come from the band this year; hear this new single on stages across Europe, starting today, as part of "The Devils European Aufmarsch 2023 tour", also featuring Belphegor, Kampfar, and others.

Hideous Divinity lineup:

Enrico Schettino - Guitars

Enrico "H." Di Lorenzo - Vocals

Giulio Galati - Drums

Stefano Franceschini - Bass

(Photo - Novakova Photographer)