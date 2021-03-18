HIDEOUS DIVINITY To Release LV-426 EP In April; "Acheron, Stream Of Woe" Lyric Video Posted

Italian technical death metal band, Hideous Divinity, have released the new track, “Acheron, Stream Of Woe”, via Century Media Records. The song is the debut track off their forthcoming LV-426 EP, out on April 23. Watch the lyric video, featuring the stunning cover artwork, below.

"’Acheron, Stream Of Woe’ marks another step in our sound progression. Just like James Horner’s original score, we searched for all the dramatic and dissonant elements our music could achieve. It has been a great time, both the songwriting and the studio time. We felt good, we felt at home”. Oh, and this time is about Aliens. Not a coincidence, for sure. A year has passed from the beginning of... all this. A year during which we all had to face our monsters. Very real ones. Enjoy,” states Hideous Divinity about the track.

The concept of the EP is a sub-narrative of the second Alien movie, directed by James Cameron.

Hideous Divinity adds, “We chose to concentrate on the story of Rebeca ‘Newt’ Jorden, the 6-year old girl rescued on the alien infested planetoid LV-426 by Ellen Ripley. We live the story from her point of view, a mixture of childhood’s happy life and memories cut off by the alien attack.”

The EP includes two brand-new Hideous Divinity tracks, “Acheron, Stream Of Woe” and “Chestburst”, and a smashing tech-death cover version of Coheed And Cambria’s “Delirium Trigger”. Like its predecessor, Simulacrum, the EP has been produced by Stefan Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio, who refined the bands signature sound consisting of bone-crushing riffs, superb drumming, and frightful vocals. Also, the EP features a stunning Alien-themed artwork by Colin Estrada.

LV-426 will be available as Ltd. CD Edition (Pocket Pack) and on all digital platforms. Pre-order the EP here.

LV-426 tracklisting:

"Acheron, Stream Of Woe"

"Chestburst"

"Delirium Trigger"

"Acheron, Stream Of Woe" lyric video:

Hideous Divinity is:

Enrico "H." Di Lorenzo (vocals)

Enrico Schettino (guitars)

Stefano Franceschini (bass)

Giulio Galati (drums)

Riccardo Benedini (guitars)