HIGH DESERT QUEEN Launch Funny Video For "Palm Reader"

High Desert Queen's sophomore full-length Palm Reader, slated for release on May 31st, is bursting with raw energy and radiates the feeling of 666 diesel horses thundering loud. The album is crammed with cool vibes, ripping leads, and a ton of fuzz with a focus on great songs rather than trying to stay confined within a corral of a particular style.

The Texas natives have released a new video for the title track of their second album. Enjoy the funny, awkward clip in which a fictional manager attempts to get the band in shape to the tune of "Palm Reader".

The video for lead single "Ancient Aliens" was released earlier this year. The “Ancient Aliens” video is a tongue-in-cheek take on John Carpenter’s 1988 cult movie, They Live, that illustrates the difficulties for musicians in dealing with shifty managers.

Palm Reader will be available on Vinyl in transparent green or marbled pink & black variants, digisleeve CD and download on May 31st via Magnetic Eye Records. Pre-order / pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Ancient Aliens"

"Death Perception"

"Head Honcho"

"Palm Reader"

"Time Waster"

"Tuesday Night Blues"

"Solar Rain"

Check out the video for "Death Perception" featuring Emma Näslund from Gaupa:

