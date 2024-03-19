HIGH ON FIRE Announces U.S. Headlining Tour Dates

Iconic U.S. rock band, High On Fire, will release its new LP, ComethTthe Storm, on April 19 via MNRK Heavy. The GRAMMY Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recorded Cometh The Storm at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou.

The 11-song effort -- the band's ninth studio album -- marks the release of the first new High On Fire music since 2018's Electric Messiah and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Murder City Devils), alongside bassist Jeff Matz, and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike. Cometh The Storm boasts runic art and design by longtime High On Fire collaborator Arik Moonhawk Roper.

High On Fire has announced U.S. headlining tour dates in support of Cometh The Storm. The spring slate will launch on May 4 in Orlando, FL and feature support from Venezuelan post rock outfit, Zeta, and Massachusetts crossover crew High Command.

Dates:

May

4 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

5 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

7 – Greensboro, NC – Hanger 1819

8 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

11 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

12 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

13 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

15 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

16 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

17 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

18 – Chicago, IL – 3 Floyd’s Brewing

"High On Fire legion! We are stoked to take the stage in a city near you as we bring Cometh The Storm to life," offers the group. "Looking forward to a triumphant run of shows and reuniting with friends. See you soon!"

Cometh The Storm is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Lambsbread”

“Burning Down”

“Trismegistus”

“Cometh The Storm”

“Karanlik Yol”

“Sol’s Golden Curse”

“The Beating”

“Tough Guy”

“Lighting Beard”

“Hunting Shadows”

“Darker Fleece”

“Burning Down” video:

(Photo - James Rexroad)