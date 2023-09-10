HIGH ON FIRE Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New Batch Of U.S. Tour Dates

High On Fire celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and the Grammy Award-winning group, featuring bassist Jeff Matz, guitarist / vocalist Matt Pike, and new drummer Coady Willis (Melvins, Big Business, Murder City Devils) has announced U.S. tour dates centered around its showcasing appearance at Austin's Levitation Festival.

The week-long run will launch on October 26 in Dallas, Texas and hit multiple cities in Colorado and California before wrapping on November 4. Support for the High On Fire tour will be provided by Pallbearer. Confirmed venues are as listed:

October

26 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

27 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s (Levitation Fest with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats)

29 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

30 - Denver, CO - The Summit

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

November

2 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

3 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

4 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

"Who is ready to rip it up?!", said the band in a statement. "High On Fire is primed and ready to rock and continue celebrating our 25th Anniversary with family, friends, and fans. See you at the shows!"

High On Fire has completed work on its new, untitled ninth studio album and successor to 2018's Electric Messiah. Recorded in Salem, Massachusetts with longtime producer Kurt Ballou, the new album is the first to feature drummer Willis, who joined High On Fire in 2021. An early 2024 release date is expected via MNRK Heavy. See below for sneak peek looks at the band creating the new LP.

High On Fire's most recent studio album, Electric Messiah, was released on October 9, 2018, and won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance, placing High On Fire among the ranks of groups such as Black Sabbath, Motörhead, and Metallica as winners of the prestigious award, presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry.

(Photo: James Rexroad)