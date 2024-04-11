HIGH ON FIRE Drops Official Music Video For New Album Title Track "Cometh The Storm"

Iconic US rock band, High On Fire, will release its new LP, Cometh The Storm, on April 19 via MNRK Heavy. The Grammy Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recorded Cometh The Storm at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou.

The 11-song effort - the band's ninth studio album - marks the release of the first new High On Fire music since 2018's Electric Messiah, and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Murder City Devils), alongside bassist Jeff Matz, and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

Today, High On Fire drops a music video for the new album's title track, directed by Phil Mucci for Diabolik Films. Watch below.

"'Cometh The Storm' was built from a riff I started playing on bass at practice," explains bassist/guitarist Jeff Matz. "I was noodling around with this melancholic harmonic minor line, just hammering the notes with my left hand, when Matt yelled out, 'Are we recording this!?' The chorus riff was something Coady and I came up with when we were jamming in LA. Matt then came in and worked up some rough lyrics and came up with the vocal line. For the chorus, I used this fretless bass I’d acquired. The weight of the low frequencies this thing produced was insane - how it blended with the guitars and drums, it was like being hit with a sledgehammer. We knew right away that this was going to be an epically heavy track."

“This was the first time I got to work with the guys on set and we had a blast,” offers Mucci. "High On Fire lyrics can always be interpreted in a number of ways, so I started by trying to define “The Storm”. A huge list of visual ideas got whittled down to the two essential characters at work, The Man and Gaia, representing duel ends of the spectrum - with a very destructive cross-over. I always try to keep things light and encourage everyone to come with ideas - like Coady’s burning cymbal idea! No better way to end your High on Fire shoot than with exploding cymbals!”

Cometh The Storm boasts runic art and design by longtime High On Fire collaborator Arik Moonhawk Roper.

Pre-order/save High On Fire's Cometh The Storm here

Tracklisting:

“Lambsbread”

“Burning Down”

“Trismegistus”

“Cometh The Storm”

“Karanlik Yol”

“Sol’s Golden Curse”

“The Beating”

“Tough Guy”

“Lighting Beard”

“Hunting Shadows”

“Darker Fleece”

“Burning Down” video:

High On Fire has announced US headlining dates in support of Cometh The Storm. The spring slate will launch on May 4 in Orlando, FL and feature support from Venezuelan post rock outfit, Zeta, and Massachusetts crossover crew High Command.

"High On Fire legion! We are stoked to take the stage in a city near you as we bring Cometh The Storm to life," offers the group. "Looking forward to a triumphant run of shows and reuniting with friends. See you soon!"

Dates:

May

4 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

5 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

7 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819

8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

12 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

16 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

17 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

18 - Chicago, IL - 3 Floyd’s Brewing

(Photo - James Rexroad)