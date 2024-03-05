HIGH ON FIRE Release Official Studio Video For "Burning Down"

High On Fire, the sludge-metal greats helmed by Sleep's Matt Pike, will release their new album, Cometh The Storm, on April 19 via MNRK Heavy. Today, the band share an official studio video for the single, "Burning Down". Watch below:

Cometh The Storm is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Lambsbread”

“Burning Down”

“Trismegistus”

“Cometh The Storm”

“Karanlik Yol”

“Sol’s Golden Curse”

“The Beating”

“Tough Guy”

“Lighting Beard”

“Hunting Shadows”

“Darker Fleece”

“Burning Down” video:

(Photo - James Rexroad)